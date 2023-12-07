Pakistani woman arrives in India to marry Kolkata resident

In yet another case of cross-border love story, a Pakistani woman from Karachi Javeria Khan crossed the Attari-Wagah Border to marry her fiance Sameer Khan, a resident of Kolkata.

At the Wagah Border, she was welcomed to the beats of the ‘dhol’ by Sameer.

The couple shared the details of their unique love story that unfolded in Thailand in 2020. Sameer expressed his desire to marry Javeria after spotting her picture on his mother’s mobile phone. Overcoming two visa rejections and other restrictions due to Covid, the couple’s patience paid off when Javeria finally obtained a visa and arrived in India from Pakistan.

Sameer, a resident of Kolkata’s Park Circus area, is a businessman by profession. They have been in love for 5 years.

Sameer’s mother, Nusrat Khan, said that she has personally designed Javeria’s wedding attire and haldi ceremony saree.

The wedding is scheduled to take place on January 6, 2024. Sameer’s family is overjoyed and the entire family is expressing gratitude to both the Indian and Pakistani governments. They say that they will never forget the contributions of these two countries.