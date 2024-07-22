Pakistani along with 2 Nepalese nat’ls held

Siliguri: The arrested Pakistani along with two Nepalese nationals who were apprehended by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) from the India-Nepal border in Kharibari were sent to 14 days Judicial Custody by a Siliguri Court on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Saifullah (46 years), a resident of Mardan district in Pakistan along with Man Bahadur Thapa (51 years) and Megh Bahadur Mangar (40 years), both residents of Nepal.

According to sources, on Friday night, jawans from the 41st Battalion of the SSB intercepted a four-wheeler coming from Nepal at the border and conducted an inquiry.

Three individuals were detained because Saifullah did not have a visa to enter India. Later, they were handed over to the Kharibari Police.

Police revealed that Saifullah, the Pakistani national, was associated with a security agency in Dubai. Saifullah told the police that he had arrived in Nepal for recruitment purposes. He had a business relationship with the other two accused. They had confided to the SSB that their vehicle developed some technical snags and they had crossed over to repair their vehicle. However, Saifullah told the police that they were on the Mechi River bridge when their vehicle encountered some problems. When they crossed the border, the SSB apprehended them. Sudip Roy Basunia, Assistant Public Prosecutor, said: “The three accused have been booked under section 14A/14C of the Foreigners Act.”