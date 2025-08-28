‘Pak man’ in Correctional Home for over 11 yrs: HC seeks Centre’s report

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has asked the Central government to clarify the status of one P Yousuf, who has remained in Dum Dum Correctional Home for over 11 years despite completing his 650-day prison term.

Yousuf approached the court after being caught in a bureaucratic limbo, with both India and Pakistan refusing to accept him.

Justice Amrita Sinha raised questions over his release and possible refugee status, noting that no country is willing to take him. “He claimed Pakistani citizenship and the court recognised him as such. What can be done now?” she asked the Union’s counsel. The court also included the Home Ministry and the Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO) as parties to the case, given the refugee-related concerns. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on September 17.

Yousuf was initially detained on January 17, 2012, at Bongaon Police Station. He was charged under Section 14(c) of the Foreigners Act and Sections 420, 468, and 471 of the IPC. His address was recorded as Karachi, Pakistan. In April 2013, he pleaded guilty under the Foreigners Act and was sentenced to 650 days in jail and fined Rs 2,000.

Despite completing his sentence, no repatriation process was undertaken.

While his two co-accused were accepted by Pakistan, Yousuf’s request was rejected. He claims to be an Indian citizen from Kerala, with Kannur police confirming he lived there until Class VII before moving to Pakistan. Yousuf has submitted property documents from Kerala to support his claim.