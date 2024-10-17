Painters breathe a fresh lease of life with huge demand for Lakshmi ‘potchitra’

BALURGHAT: Lakshmi Puja has breathed a fresh lease of life for the Potchitra painters of Gangarampur. There is a huge demand for the pots for Lakshmi Puja.



The tradition of crafting Lakshmi Potchitra (painting on clay plates) has been an integral part of Bengal’s cultural heritage for centuries. These painted clay plates of Goddess Lakshmi are commonly worshipped in many Bengali households, especially during the auspicious occasion of Lakshmi Puja. As the festival approaches, artisans devote themselves to creating these intricate works of art.

The potters of Palpara in Gangarampur, located in Ward 3 of South Dinajpur district, have been practicing this craft for generations, preserving the rich heritage of Bengal’s traditional art. For years, these artisans have been painting Lakshmi Potchitras on clay plaques known as ‘Sora’. The demand for these artworks surges immediately after Durga Puja, as households prepare for Lakshmi Puja. Apart from their religious significance, many people also purchase these works of art to decorate their homes, acknowledging their aesthetic and cultural value.

The wholesale price of these clay artworks ranges from Rs 40 to Rs 45 per piece. The demand for these painted clay pots is not confined to local markets in Gangarampur. These beautifully crafted pots are also highly sought after in Balurghat, where local traders fill the markets with these unique artworks. On a visit to Balurghat’s market on Wednesday, it was clear that traders were actively selling these Lakshmi Potchitras.

Bhavani Pal, an experienced potter from Gangarampur, shared his experiences: “This year, I have made 1,200 Lakshmi Soras. Out of these, I received an order for 650 from Delhi, which were transported there. There is a strong demand for these Soras in both the local markets of Balurghat and Gangarampur. Each Lakshmi Sora is sold at a wholesale price of Rs 40 to Rs 50. Every year, I prepare these painted Soras for the local market and this year, I’ve managed to make a profit.”

“I would appeal to the government for support and loans. If I had, I could have improved my work along with the scale of work.” Another potter, Dipak Pal, added: “Last year, I made 400 Lakshmi Soras but this year I could only make 200 due to financial constraints.

Even though there is demand, I lack the resources to produce more. Our artworks are sent to cities like Delhi and Mumbai as well and many people keep these Potchitras in their homes. We create them

based on demand.”

Dipak also mentioned: “The state government is now offering financial assistance and loans for various purposes. We hope that we too will receive similar support. If the government helps us, the people associated with this profession will benefit greatly.”