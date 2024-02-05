Pain clinic opened in Siliguri

Siliguri: Dr Sudhir’s Pain Clinic chain opened its branch at Phansidewa More at Shivmandir in Siliguri on Sunday.



Dr. Sudhir’s Pain Clinic chain is based in Kolkata having 22 branches over Eastern India. Dr Sudhir Kumar is a renowned Neurologist (MD. DM) practising for 20 years in Kolkata and also attached to all major corporate hospitals. In Dr Sudhir’s Pain Clinic, patients will get Integrated Pain Therapy (IPT) which is a combination of modern medical therapy with ancient Indian traditional spiritual therapy yoga and Ayurveda for most pain solutions regarding knee pain, lower back pain, shoulder pain, tennis elbow etc.