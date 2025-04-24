Pahalgam terror attack: Cabinet adopts condolence resolution

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, said the state Cabinet had adopted a condolence resolution to mourn the deaths of 26 people in the Pahalgam terror attack.

She strongly condemned the attack and demanded the harshest possible punishment for those responsible. “Terrorism has no religion, no caste — you cannot forgive them,” she said. “I cannot believe that such a prolonged terror strike took place. From what we’re hearing, the assailants selected their victims before killing them. There were so many Army personnel present. It’s a border area. I will not speak much on this now. What we want is strong action against those behind this.”

“We have condemned the incident, and today in the Cabinet, we adopted a Condolence Resolution to express our

grief,” she said. The Chief Minister assured that the families of the three victims from West Bengal would receive full assistance from the state government.

She also confirmed that the body of IB officer Manish Ranjan, a resident of Purulia district, would be flown to Ranchi and then transported by road to his current residence in Jhalda. Banerjee said she has spoken to Bitan’s wife and brother and also to the elder brother of Samir. “I have spoken to the wife of Bitan and his brother. I have spoken to the elder brother of the Samir,” she said. Banerjee said 26 tourists from Bengal were stuck in the Valley due to a landslide and all sorts of arrangements were made to quickly bring them back to the state. Earlier in the day, state Cabinet minister and Mayor Firhad Hakim, visited the residence of Samir Guha in Behala, following the latter’s death in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The attack, described as the “deadliest” since the Pulwama incident, claimed at least 26 lives, including two foreign tourists, with several others injured. Guha was among three Bengal residents

reported killed. Hakim, instructed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, met Guha’s family to offer condolences and assure support, reflecting the state’s commitment to aiding victims’ kin. During the visit, Hakim condemned the attack as a “cowardly act” and criticized the Central government’s security measures, highlighting the need for stronger counter-terrorism efforts. The attack has sparked widespread outrage, with unofficial estimates suggesting the death toll may rise due to the critical condition of hospitalised victims.

According to a TMC leader, Hakim’s visit underscores the party’s focus on addressing constituents’ grief amid a politically charged atmosphere. His remarks targeting the Central government align with the party’s narrative of holding the BJP-led administration accountable for security lapses.

The incident has intensified discussions on national security, with calls for robust measures to prevent such tragedies.

The state government’s “proactive response” aims to provide solace and support to the affected families, said the leader.