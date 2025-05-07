Pahalgam attack: New Jalpaiguri Station put under high alert

Siliguri: In the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, security measures have been intensified across the country.

Authorities have ordered mock drills at 259 strategic locations scheduled for Wednesday as part of a nationwide alert. Among the sensitive locations, New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Railway Station in North Bengal has witnessed heightened security, with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) implementing round-the-clock patrols. Special security patrols were conducted throughout the station on Tuesday to reassure passengers and ensure safe travel. RPF sources confirmed that patrol teams have been deployed across platforms, tracks, and station premises. In addition, dog squads and Bomb Detection Units are scanning the area for potential threats.

“This is not just a transit point; the tourism industry of North Bengal has developed around this area. Therefore, ensuring the security of this station is a priority,” said Mukesh Kumar Rajak, Post Commander of New Jalpaiguri Junction.In a separate development, tensions flared in Matigara after the controversial naming of a local intersection as ‘Pakistan More.’ Although official records identify the area as Biswas Colony, some residents claimed the intersection had been colloquially referred to as ‘Pakistan More’ due to the large minority population.

On Tuesday, local residents reportedly installed a board labelling the junction as ‘Biswas Colony,’ aligning with administrative records. The move came after members of the Bangiya Hindu Mahamancha installed another board, naming the area ‘Bharat Mata More,’ on Monday, prompting opposition from locals.

“This area is already known as Biswas Colony. This intersection is never referred to as Pakistan More in any official record. Why should its name be changed? They are forcefully trying to establish the name Pakistani More by renaming it.

It was earlier Biswas Colony and will continue to be so,” said Mohammad Salauddin, a local resident.M. Lal Chhetri, Matigara Gram Panchayat member, stated: “There is no such thing as Pakistan More. The area is known as Biswas Colony. However, the board was not installed by the panchayat. The matter is under discussion.”