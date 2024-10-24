Pagliganj in Balurghat emerges as hub for illegal sand quarrying

BALURGHAT: Pagliganj in Balurghat has emerged as a hub for illegal sand quarrying, with smugglers openly quarrying sand from the river using boats and tractors. Despite efforts by local authorities to curb this illicit activity in other areas of Balurghat, Pagliganj remains largely unaffected. When the administration conducts raids, operations temporarily halt, only to resume once officials leave. The administration claims that operations are being conducted in various parts of Balurghat and plans a significant crackdown on illegal sand mining in Pagliganj.

Haris Rashid, Additional District Magistrate (Land and Revenue) of South Dinajpur, confirmed: “Raids are being carried out everywhere. A few tractors were seized in Pagliganj just two days ago.” The illegal sand mining has become a major concern for the local Boaldar Gram Panchayat. Dipak Mahato, the Panchayat Pradhan, stated: “We have informed the administration several times. Sand extraction here must be completely stopped. If not, the government should regulate the sand extraction process to ensure proper revenue collection.”

However, Opposition parties have jointly criticised both the administration and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for their alleged inaction. Bapi Sarkar, district general secretary of the BJP, claimed: “TMC leaders are backing the sand mafia in Pagliganj. Kickbacks from this illegal trade are distributed among party members, which is why the smuggling continues unchecked.”

Subhas Chaki, district vice-president of TMC, denied the allegations, stating: “There is no TMC involvement. Let the Opposition provide evidence. In fact, BJP is the one supporting these mafias. We, too, want this illegal sand extraction to stop and our representatives regularly inform the administration.”

Illegal sand extraction occurs on both sides of the Pagliganj Bridge, with operations intensifying as the river water recedes post-monsoon. Boats are seen collecting sand in broad daylight, which is then transported via tractors to secret locations.

Local sources suggest that several informants are involved in tipping off the mafia whenever police or administrative vehicles approach, enabling smugglers to escape before raids can be carried out successfully.