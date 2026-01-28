Padma Shri for Harimadhab Mukhopadhyay sparks pride

BALURGHAT: The posthumous conferment of the Padma Shri on veteran theatre icon Harimadhab Mukhopadhyay has sparked a wave of emotion and pride across North Bengal and the Northeast’s cultural fraternity.

Mukhopadhyay, who passed away in March 2025, was a towering figure in regional Indian theatre. Born and raised in Balurghat, he transformed his early passion into a lifelong mission, evolving from stage actor to acclaimed director and mentor.

For decades, he championed grassroots initiatives, nurturing talent in North Bengal’s theatre groups and staging performances in remote towns and villages. His landmark play Debangshi, which he directed and starred in, toured nationwide, earning rave reviews for its bold staging, emotional intensity and rich exploration of history, conflict, injustice and spirituality.

Cultural bodies, artists and protégés hail it as overdue acclaim for his devotion to the arts. “This validates Northeast theatre’s vitality,” said Jishnu Neogi, one admirer.

His son, Krishnendu Mukhopadhyay, said: “We got the call from the Ministry of Education this morning. Immense pride filled us… It (the award) honours my father’s lifelong dedication.”