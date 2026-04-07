Padma Shri cardiologist Dr Mani Chhetri passes away

Kolkata: Eminent cardiologist and Padma Shri awardee Dr Mani Chhetri passed away at his residence in the city on Sunday night at the age of 106.

According to sources, he had suffered a head injury following a fall about a fortnight ago and was admitted to a hospital.

Although he was later discharged and initially showed signs of recovery, his condition deteriorated rapidly over the past few days. He had also been suffering from dementia in recent years, which had limited his professional engagements.

Dr Chhetri had a long and distinguished career in public health. He served as the director of SSKM Hospital and later as the director of health services in West Bengal. Despite holding key administrative positions, he continued to treat patients throughout his career. Even after retiring from government service in 1982, he remained active in medical practice for several decades.

In 1974, he was honoured with the Padma Shri for his service to the field.