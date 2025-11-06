PAC chairman questions lapses in Teesta Barrage compensation

Jalpaiguri: The rightful landowners are yet to receive compensation for plots acquired for the Teesta Barrage irrigation canal — an issue that drew sharp criticism from Alipurduar MLA and Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Suman Kanjilal during a review meeting at the Jalpaiguri Circuit House on Wednesday.

Kanjilal questioned officials of the Teesta Barrage Project, alleging serious irregularities in the compensation process. “We received complaints that during canal construction at Gajoldoba, the Irrigation department acquired large tracts of land. However, many genuine landowners did not receive compensation, while others, who were not actual owners, did. How could this happen when the state government had already sanctioned funds for rightful claimants?” he asked. The project’s Executive Engineer informed the committee that the matter was under review by higher authorities. Before the meeting, members of the PAC’s Standing Committee visited Samajpara to inspect the incomplete Karala Bridge. Kanjilal later questioned the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) over the prolonged delay.

“In 2010, a work order worth Rs 1.04 crore was issued for the bridge, which was completed in 2013. Yet, the approach roads on both sides remain unfinished. The government allocated funds for the entire project — where is the utilisation certificate? Moreover, how could two separate DPRs worth Rs 2.5 crore be submitted later for the same work?” Kanjilal asked expressing dissatisfaction with the SJDA’s handling of the project.

SJDA chairman Dilip Duggar responded that the delay was caused by land disputes involving thirteen families being rehabilitated under the Banglar Bari project. “A fresh structural inspection through Jalpaiguri Government Engineering College will be conducted before constructing the approach roads,” he said.

The meeting was attended by MLA Sheikh Shahjahan, senior officials including DFO Bikash V, DFO Dwija Pratim Sen, SJDA CEO Pandharinath Wankhede, Municipality chairperson Papia Pal, and vice-chairperson Saikat Chatterjee.