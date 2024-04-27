Pabitra Chattopadhyay appointed as officiating V-C

Kolkata: After appointment of vice-chancellor (V-C) at Jadavpur University (JU), Gour Banga University got an officiating V-C from the list provided by the state. Governor/Chancellor C V Ananda Bose appointed Burdwan University professor Pabitra Chattopadhyay as the officiating V-C of Gour Banga.



Chemistry professor of Burdwan University was called to Raj Bhavan on Thursday where he was given the appointment letter to exercise the powers and perform duties of Gour Banga University V-C.

According to a news agency, Chattopadhyay said that he will join as V-C after completing his pending works at Burdwan University. His priority is to ensure “smooth teaching-learning”.

On Monday, Bhaskar Gupta was appointed as the officiating V-C at Jadavpur University. After the first appointment, state Higher Education minister Bratya Basu, on his social media feed, congratulated Gupta and stated: “His name was recommended as the V-C of the same university by the Higher Education department under approval of the Chief Minister. Hopefully, the other universities will also get V-Cs appointed by the Chancellor in accordance with the recommendations of the state government.”

Out of the list of 31 professors suggested by the state for the appointment as interim vice-chancellors, the Chancellor has accepted six names and rejected the rest, according to a statement issued by Raj Bhavan earlier.

It was further stated by Raj Bhavan that the Senior Special Secretary of Higher Education department had requested the Chancellor to appoint interim V-Cs based on the consensus arrived between the Governor and Chief Minister at the behest of the Supreme

Court. Attorney General for India R Venkataramani informed the Supreme Court of this decision.