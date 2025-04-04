Oxford talk: Mamata turns disruption into global recognition, candour lauded worldwide

Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee, who rose from a modest background in a cramped house on a narrow Kolkata street to lead the state administration, has once again proved her mettle, inspiring millions worldwide.

Recently, the Bengal Chief Minister delivered an impromptu lecture at Kellogg College, Oxford University, skillfully turning an attempted disruption to her advantage.

Her speech not only captivated the distinguished audience who had traveled to Oxford to hear her, further solidifying her stature on the international stage, but also inspired countless people worldwide who watched the talk virtually.

Banerjee, during her talk, faced a group of Left-wing student protesters at Kellogg College, where they attempted to disrupt the procedings by raising various issues concerning Bengal. However, she handled the situation with composure and tact.

Addressing one of the protesters as “brother,” she sought to defuse the tension and bring the situation under control. She also urged them to refrain from politicising the event, emphasising the importance of maintaining the institution’s sanctity.

“Please don’t do politics here. You can do so with me in my state,” Banerjee said, addressing the protesters.

“If you want a political platform, go to Bengal,” she added.

She won over the audience in the hall with her heartfelt appeal to the protesters, saying: “Instead of insulting me, you are insulting your institution. Don’t disrespect your institution. You can disrespect me, but you cannot disrespect your institution.”

Banerjee’s lecture at Oxford holds great significance and a closer analysis reveals four key takeaways from her historic address.

Firstly, Banerjee went to London well-prepared. She remained composed and did not lose her temper amid the ruckus that was being created. To make her point, she displayed a photograph depicting how she was attacked by the Left during her time in the Opposition in Bengal—an image she had carried all the way to London.

Critics suggested that Banerjee was prepared for such an incident. If she had prior knowledge of what was going to unfold in Oxford, it speaks to her keen awareness, for which she deserves credit. Moreover, despite the disruption, she upheld the spirit of democracy, allowing the protesters to voice their dissent while handling the situation with grace and composure.

Secondly, the Left and Ultra-Left may have anticipated gaining political leverage from the incident but Banerjee effectively dismantled their strategy.

Despite being at the receiving end of the disruption, she emerged with widespread empathy—not only from the distinguished audience at Kellogg College but also from people worldwide.

The situation made it appear as though Banerjee had been targeted by a conspiracy orchestrated by a Left-wing organisation, further strengthening her position.

Thirdly, the BJP are alleging that Banerjee criticised the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. She wanted to say during the interview that on performance of the Union government and its foreign policy she has some reservation but she will never vent it out outside. She did not criticise the Modi government at all. BJP jumped onto the issue to score a point but it didn’t work.

Fourthly, when Banerjee was a student she saw the Naxalite movement from up close. Many of the Naxalite leaders wanted Mamata under their fold as she had been a good speaker. Her father was a Congress nationalist and the nationalist spirit developed in her from her childhood. Her spirit and ideology never goes with anything that is anti-Constitutional and also with Ultra-Left philosophy. She once again proved it in Oxford.