Owners demand equal rules for Indian and Bhutanese trucks entering B’desh

Siliguri: Three organisations of truck drivers and owners named Fulbari Truck Owners Association, Fulbari Export Association and Drivers Association jointly staged a 48-hour protest at India-Bangladesh border in Fulbari on Tuesday, demanding equal regulations for Indian and Bhutanese trucks entering Bangladesh via Fulbari border.

Indian truck owners alleged that while Indian trucks must clear challans through the Suvidha portal application — a platform managed by the Bengal government for clearing truck challans — trucks of Bhutan entering Bangladesh face fewer restrictions, leading to an unfair advantage.

The protesters argue that Indian trucks are being sidelined as a result.

“Bhutanese trucks passing through the Changrabandha border are required to clear challans on the Suvidha portal. But at the Fulbari border, they are exempt from this rule. Why are there two different rules in the same state?” questioned Sultan Mohammad, Secretary of the Drivers Association.

The protesters also alleged that the trucks from Bhutan are modified and they have been overloading the vehicles and crossing every toll easily without paying any fines.

While crossing the border, Indian truck drivers of six-wheeler trucks have to pay

Rs 1,200 each and for ten-wheeler trucks, they have to pay Rs 2,500 each as per the Suvidha Portal.

There are around 300 Indian trucks that travel through this border. “Everyday, around 300 to 350 Bhutanese trucks leave for Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Indian trucks remain idle.

People buy trucks on credit, we are now unable to pay the installments. Many owners are being forced to sell their trucks,” said Mohammad Shahjahan, Secretary of the Truck Owners Association. “We have sent letters to all relevant departments but have not received any response. However, our Mayor Gautam Deb has assured us of holding a meeting. But we will stay firm with our demands,” Md. Shahjahan further added.All the trucks were stalled at the border owing to the protest.