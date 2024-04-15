Owner of microfinance company shot dead by miscreants in Kulti

Kolkata: A businessman was shot dead in Kulti in West Burdwan on Monday afternoon. The victim identified as Umashankar Chauhan (53) had a business of microfinance.



According to sources, Chauhan had gone to Chennai a few days ago. He returned on Sunday and came to his office at Chinakuri Rail gate area on Monday morning.

Around 11:30 am, a youth with his face covered with a towel entered the office and reportedly said that he had come to return some amount of money on behalf of another person but Chauhan never heard of any such person.

Before the mysterious youth could be questioned, he left. Around 12:30 pm, a group of miscreants arrived outside of Chauhan’s office and shot him through the window. As soon as Chauhan fell on the floor, the miscreants fled.

He was rushed to a local hospital where Chauhan was declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, police reached the spot and started a probe. Cops are reportedly checking the background of Chauhan to find out if there was any enmity between the businessman and some unknown people. Police are also checking

the CCTV footage of Chauhan’s office as well as the footage of surveillance cameras installed on the road to identify the shooters. It may be mentioned that during October last year, another businessman was shot dead in Chinakuri area.