Overwhelming response for ‘Plastic Bottles Crafts Challenge’

kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has received excellent response in connection with “KMC Plastic Bottles Crafts Challenge” that was launched by Mayor Firhad Hakim on June 2 ahead of the World Environment Day (June 5).



The “KMC Plastic Bottles Crafts Challenge” is a contest to encourage citizens to participate and use their creativity to turn one-time use plastic bottles and containers at home into plant pots.

“The contest is on till June 16 and till today (June 9), we have received 45 entries. The idea of the competition is aimed at making citizens more aware of the plastic menace. Instead of throwing away plastic bottles, they can use them creatively for saving the environment,” Sandipan Saha, Member Mayor-in- Council (IT & Education) said. Citizens have to create plant pots using plastic bottles and post photographs of the page on the Facebook page ‘#kmcplasticbottlecraftschallenge’. Participants will also have to tag three of their friends on Facebook to spread the message.

The top 10 entries will get the opportunity to present their work to the Mayor in person.