Overwhelming response: ‘D-Run’ draws runners from across India & abroad

Darjeeling: The 12th edition of the Darjeeling Hill Marathon evoked immense response with runners from all over the country and even abroad taking part.

Organised by the Darjeeling Police, this year’s marathon had an inspiring theme “D-Run” symbolising determination, discipline and drive. The marathon is held in one of India’s most challenging and scenic routes in the backdrop of Mount Kanchenjunga. African runners bagged a number of prizes in different categories.

“We had around 4000 runners and finally had to close down registration owing to infrastructure constraints,” stated Praween Prakash, Superintendent of Police, Darjeeling. The total prize money was around Rs 10 lakh.

For the 10 km marathon in the female category, Ruby Kashyap stood first, Sangeeta Pal second, and Neha Patel third. In the Male category, Osef Getahun Abeb stood first, Suraj Thami second, and Vivek Chhetri third.

In the 21 km Half Marathon in the Female Open, Hiwet Tewelede Gebrewah stood first; Sehay Desalegn Adhana second, and Ida Jerotich third. In the male open category, Panchanan Bera stood first, Lokesh Kumar second, and Asefa Ale Misgun third.

The star attraction this year was Sukant Singh Suki, the Mumbai-based model and endurance athlete. Suki has made history by becoming the first Indian to complete three 200-mile Ultramarathons held in Australia between 2023 and 2025.

Suki participated in the D-Run on Sunday and completed 10 km in 56 minutes. Later, talking to media persons, Suki said: “People are so hospitable. I was surprised to see kids running. It is very positive. People can take up running as a hobby if not as a career.”

The endurance runner plans to take part in the Arizona Monster Trail Race in the USA in 2026 or 2027. “It’s a 7-day long race in which one needs to complete 480 km. The temperature is 35 to 40 degree C. No Indian has taken part in this race yet. It is one of the most enduring races in the world, and one would die a brutal death without proper preparations. I am training for it,” stated Suki.