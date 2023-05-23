Overwhelming response at camps held for people with special needs

alipurduar: The camp organised by the Alipurduar district administration for individuals with special needs has received an overwhelming response across the district.



Several thousand physically-challenged individuals have already visited the camp and obtained artificial limbs, tricycles, wheelchairs, hearing aids, and blind sticks.

In addition to individuals from neighboring Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Siliguri, people with special needs from Assam are also benefiting from the camp.

Over the past week, more than four thousand beneficiaries have received assistance. There were three camps held in Alipurduar for the six blocks.

On May 16 to 17 in Madarihat, on May 19 to 20 in Kalchini, on May 22-23, a camp was set up in Kumargram.

Initially, the district administration had registered a total of 1021 beneficiaries across the district for those camps.

However, during the camp, more than 4000 persons have received artificial limbs, tricycles, wheelchairs, hearing aids, and blind sticks according to their specific requirements.

The camp was conducted in collaboration with the Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti. The district administration is providing transportation expenses and arranging meals for those attending the camps.

District Magistrate, Surendra Kumar Meena stated, “The initiative is being carried out in collaboration with an NGO from Rajasthan. People have also come from Assam to participate in the camp. However, we are conducting the camp with a complete humanitarian touch and inclusivity. The registration process for the camp has been kept simple and easy to ensure that every individual can benefit from it, even if to a small extent.”

The District Magistrate further mentioned: “For those who have not yet registered to avail the services, if anyone applies and does not have a specific device, the equipment will be delivered to their home later. We do not want anyone to suffer from physical ailments. Even those with hopeful artificial limbs will have their problems resolved to some extent.”