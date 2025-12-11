‘Overspeeding’: One dead, two injured in separate city road mishaps

Kolkata: One person was killed and two others were injured in two separate road accidents in the city late Tuesday night and on Wednesday morning.

In the first incident, Alokesh Halder, 23, of Durganagar in North 24-Parganas, was riding a motorcycle along the EM Bypass on Tuesday night. Around 1.30 am, while passing through the

Kalikapur area, he reportedly lost control of the two-wheeler and rammed into the rear of a car at the Singhabari intersection. Halder fell on the road and sustained critical injuries. The private car left the spot.

Police were alerted by other motorists and took Halder to MR Bangur Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Officers said he was not

wearing a helmet and suffered multiple injuries, including head injuries. It is suspected that he was overspeeding and failed to control the motorcycle.

In a separate incident on Wednesday morning, a car hit a pedestrian and then crashed into a lamp post along Hospital Road.

Police rescued the pedestrian, identified as Rashida Bibi, and the driver, identified as Saini, and took them to two different hospitals.

Bibi was admitted to SSKM Hospital, while the driver was taken to a private hospital in Alipore. A case has been registered at the Hastings Police Station.