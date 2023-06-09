‘Overloading leads to long spells of power cuts in some parts of city’

KOLKATA: Long spells of power cuts were reported from several parts of the city in the past few days causing inconveniences to the people as the mercury is shooting at 38 degree Celsius.



CESC has, however, said that power tripping happened in some pockets due to “unsanctioned load”. As there were incidents of overloading occurring in various pockets, power tripping took place as a part of the default system to avert any incident, a senior official of the CESC said.

Many people took to social media to reach out to the utility or vent their anger. The city dwellers in those pockets complained of extreme inconvenience in terrible heat and long delays in restoring supply by CESC.

It was learnt that power supply was tripped in various parts of Behala, Maheshtala, some places in North Kolkata as well. Some pockets in Maheshtala areas have been facing power outages for the last few days, locals said.

“Massive power cut at Maheshtala area @CESCLimited for last 3 days, came to know the same picture everywhere,” an IT professional from Maheshhtala tweeted on Thursday. One Raj Saha 3 days ago tweeted: “What is wrong with you guys power cut happened at least 1 hour ago. We tried to connect to 1912 but no one pick up the call.”

“It is extremely difficult to work from home with power cuts. Just think how terrible it is for elderly people,” said Suman Talukdar who stays in the Behala area.

Arnab Bhattacharya, a resident of Dum Dum area said there was a power outage in his neighbourhood.

A senior CESC official said that “unsanctioned load” has led to power tripping, He said that the CESC will soon serve notice to the consumers who are consuming power far beyond their permitted capacity as a result the outages are taking place.

Around 1.5 lakh ACs have been installed in the last 3 months out of which CESC received applications for only 45,000. Incidents of power cuts were also reported from some districts which include East Burdwan and West Midnapore.