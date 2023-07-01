Overhead power disturbance: 12 local trains cancelled

Kolkata: At least 12 local trains of Sealdah South section had to be cancelled on Saturday after overhead power disturbance appeared in the Down line at Sonarpur. The power disturbance was identified at around 5:10 pm. The sudden stopping of train service left people in a state of confusion and worry as they wondered how to get back home from the stations they were stranded at. Power supply system in the Down line was rectified at 6:29 pm and normal train movements through all the lines at Sonarpur were restored after that. According to Railway sources, the train movement in the Up line remained unaffected.Escalating prices of select vegetables: CS holds task force meet