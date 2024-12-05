Overhaul in Bengal CID: ADG R Rajasekaran moved; three more IPS postings changed

Kolkata: Just two weeks after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced plans for a reshuffle in the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Additional Director General (ADG) of CID, R Rajasekaran, was removed from his position on Wednesday.

According to an order published on Saturday, Rajasekaran, an IPS of the 1997 batch, has been transferred to the post of ADG, Training.

The 1996 batch IPS, Damayanti Sen, who was the ADG, Training has been made the ADG, Policy.

This apart, the 1995 batch IPS R Sivakumar who was the ADG Policy has been made the ADG of Enforcement Branch (EB).

Also, Rajeev Mishra, the 1996 batch IPS who was the ADG of EB has been transferred to the post of ADG (Modernisation and Coordination).

The Chief Minister, in November, had announced a comprehensive overhaul of the CID which was prompted by corruption allegations involving lower-ranking police personnel.

Banerjee had urged the Director General (DG) of the State Police, Rajeev Kumar to verify complaints and take appropriate action.

The Chief Minister had also emphasised the need to strengthen the STF and anti-corruption bureau. She instructed DG to scrutinise complaints against certain CID officials and respond accordingly.

She mandated the verification of allegations before any action, ensuring the legitimacy of claims.