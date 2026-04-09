Overcrowding, staff crunch strain Bengal prisons: State tells Cal HC

Kolkata: Overcrowding in correctional homes, acute staff shortages and a glaring lack of doctors have come under sharp scrutiny, with the Calcutta High Court criticising the state over prison conditions and medical infrastructure.



A division bench of Justice Debangsu Basak and Justice Md Shabbar Rashidi, hearing a suo motu case on prison conditions, noted that only 27 doctors are available across 61 correctional homes, compared to 35 pharmacists. The court remarked that the “state feels pharmacists can function as doctors,” expressing concern over the imbalance in medical staffing.

A report submitted by the state on March 8, pursuant to earlier directions of the bench, shows that 61 correctional homes are housing 23,886 inmates against a sanctioned capacity of 21,929, indicating persistent overcrowding.

The report also flags manpower shortages, with 1,467 vacancies against a sanctioned strength of 4,789 personnel, affecting supervision and administration. On inmate welfare, the State said 548 prisoners have been identified as mentally ill and are undergoing treatment. Medical facilities include contractual full-time and part-time medical officers, depending on the size of the correctional home, along with referrals to government hospitals and availability of diagnostic services such as ECG.

Data on custodial deaths placed before the court shows 178 deaths in 2022, 152 in 2023, 138 in 2024, 143 in 2025 and 13 till January 31, 2026 — a total of 624 deaths. The court noted concerns over compensation, with submissions indicating that only two of the 178 deaths in 2022 led to payment of compensation.

The bench was also told that in cases of unnatural deaths, proper investigation was often lacking, with very few families receiving compensation. The State maintained that procedures such as post-mortem examinations and reporting to human rights bodies are followed.

The High Court sought a clear roadmap from the State to address overcrowding, staffing gaps and healthcare deficiencies. It also expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of proper instructions from State representatives during hearings.

The matter will be heard next on April 22, when the State is expected to take concrete steps to improve conditions in correctional homes.