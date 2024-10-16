Over Rs 9L robbed from ATM at Howrah Rly Stn

Kolkata: More than Rs 9 lakh went missing from an ATM machine at Howrah Railway Station which took place earlier this month came to light on Sunday.



According to sources, on October 1, an official of a nationalised bank visited the ATM counter at the Howrah Railway Station near the cab road. During his routine check, he found that the vault and the machine were intact but Rs 9.15 lakh were missing. He lodged a complaint at the Golabari Police Station and also informed his superiors.

On Sunday, the case was transferred to the Howrah Government Railway Police.

Police suspect that someone from the bank is behind this theft as only bank employees know some secret codes using which the money

can be obtained.

In the CCTV footage, a man wearing a helmet was spotted who had opened the ATM using a key and then opened the vault using the password. Cops are trying to find out the accused.