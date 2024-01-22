‘Over Rs 6K collected as penalty for using banned plastic bags’

Raiganj: The authorities of Raiganj Municipality along with police conducted raids against the use of banned plastic carry bags at Rail Market, Mohanbati Bazar and Bandor Market in Raiganj on Sunday. They seized banned plastic carry bags from the sellers. Both the sellers and buyers were fined for using banned plastic carry bags.



Sadhan Kumar Barman, member of the board of administrators of Raiganj Municipality said: “The plastic carry bags below 120 micron have been banned in markets. The use of such banned plastic bags has been polluting the environment and causing health hazards. In many places the drains of the municipality have been choked owing to plastic bags.

During monsoon water stagnates on the roads. Owing to these problems, we engage in regular raids against the use of banned plastic bags.”

Sandip Biswas, the Chairperson of the board of administrators of Raiganj Municipality said: “We have been conducting raids against the use of banned plastic carry bags in our municipality area for years. We have also organised awareness programmes in the market places yet some sellers and buyers are using banned plastic bags. On Sunday, we conducted raids in different markets. We seized a good number of banned plastic bags from the sellers. Each seller was fined Rs 500 for keeping banned plastic carry bags whereas customers were fined Rs 50. A total of Rs 6600 has been collected from them as penalty. Our drive will continue till our municipality wards are free from plastic carry bags.”