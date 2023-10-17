‘Over Rs 3K crore spent for road construction in Diamond Harbour’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee on Monday said the state government will pay the 100-day work dues of 21,75,000 families within June 30 if the Centre fails to clear the amount despite the massive protest demonstration in Delhi.



“If the Centre does not provide the dues of the 100-day workers in the state within six months, it is the Trinamool Congress government that will clear all the dues. Either we will snatch the dues from the Centre, or the ‘Maa Maati Manush’ government will pay the amount. A state government that can spend Rs 37,000 crore for giving facilities under ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ to 2.12 crore families, can also clear Rs 8,000 crore dues of the 100-day workers that has been withheld by the Centre,” Abhishek said during a clothes distribution programme in Diamond Harbour.

He also said that in the past nine years, roads were constructed in Diamond Harbour at the cost of Rs 500 crore which is a record. He added that if the other works by the PWD, Irrigation department, Panchayat Samity are to be included, then more than Rs 3,000 crore was spent for road construction in his constituency which is a record in the country.

Without naming the Union Home Minister Amit Shah who was in the city to inaugurate the Santosh Mitra Square Puja, Banerjee said: “Victory of our culture! Political outsiders, who once lied about Bengal’s Durga puja festivities are here to inaugurate Pandals.”

While distributing clothes, Abhishek assured the people of his constituency that from next year his volunteers will reach their doorstep before the festival and hand over the puja clothes. He also urged them to increase the vote margin to 4 lakh in the next Lok Sabha elections from 3,21,000 in 2019.

“Other MPs from the country share his or her report card once every 5 years but I present my report card every year,” he claimed, and admitted that despite being born in South Kolkata he owes his recognition in the state and across the country to the people of his constituency.

Highlighting other development works, Abhishek said: “One of the greatest water projects in the country – Falta-Mathurapur drinking water project – worth Rs 1,400 crore will be completed in the next 6-8 months. Our state government is duty-bound to ensure that every house has access to tap water. In the last 10-15 days, everyone has seen the way Trinamool fought against the step-motherly attitude of the BJP which has declared war against the people of Bengal.”

As an MP, he reminded the people how in the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign in Diamond Harbour, PM Narendra Modi had claimed that his office will soon be under lock and key while getting the Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to campaign here for 30 days in a bid to defeat him. “Despite a misinformation campaign by the BJP, I received 7,94,000 votes, which was the highest across the state,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, Abhishek is also scheduled to hit the field for some dribbles and kicks during an exhibition match between DHFC and Sree Bhumi Sporting Club on October 17 where Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho will take part.