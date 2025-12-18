Over Rs 2K cr due: TMC team submits memo to Jal Shakti Ministry

Kolkata: A delegation of ten Trinamool Congress (TMC) Members of Parliament on Wednesday met Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Chandrakanta Raghunath Patil, and submitted a memorandum over the continued non-release of funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) to West Bengal.

According to the State government, an amount of Rs 2,525 crore remains pending under the centrally sponsored scheme. The ruling party alleged that the withholding of funds has severely affected the implementation of drinking water projects across rural areas of the state.

“Denying drinking water funds is not just administrative apathy; it is an assault on federalism and the welfare of ordinary citizens,” the party said in a post on its official X handle.

The delegation included Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, senior leader and MP Mohammed Nadimul Haque, MP Sougata Ray, Deputy Leader Satabdi Roy, and MP Sagarika Ghose, among others. The memorandum claimed that the Centre has withheld Rs 2,525 crore of West Bengal’s legitimate dues under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

It further stated that no funds have been released to the state since August 2024, and that no allocation has been made for the scheme in the 2025–26 financial year.

The memorandum also pointed out that during 2024–25, the Centre released only Rs 2,525 crore against a required amount of Rs 5,050 crore. In contrast, the West Bengal government allocated Rs 4,926 crore for the scheme, which is Rs 2,401 crore more than the Centre’s share.

The party alleged that the prolonged delay has forced the state government to stretch its own resources.

“This blatant neglect has compelled the State to divert funds while essential services suffer… We will continue to raise our voice and fight for Bengal’s rightful dues, without fear and without compromise,” the party posted on

its X handle.