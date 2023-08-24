Over Rs 13L unaccounted cash seized

Jalpaiguri: A substantial sum of money was seized in the run up to the Dhupguri by-election. This incident occurred on Wednesday night in the Shalbari check post area of the Dhupguri block. The cash was in the possession of two individuals travelling in a vehicle with an Assam license plate and was seized during a joint inspection by a Static Surveillance Team (SST) and the Dhupguri Police along National Highway No. 31-D, which stretches from Dhupguri to Falakata. The total amount of confiscated money is reported to be Rs 13.5 lakh.



In adherence to the election model code of conduct, the SST and police were conducting naka checks on Wednesday night.

Partha Pratim Sharma, an officer from the SST, stated: “The car had a total of 7 passengers. Upon questioning, it was revealed that they were en route to Bihar from Barpeta in Assam. A search was conducted, resulting in the discovery of cash. As these individuals could not provide satisfactory explanations, the amount was seized. They were released but have been given seven days to provide proper documentation. If they can substantiate the legitimacy of the money during this time, the funds will be returned to them.” The incident has been reported to the police, Sharma added.