Over hundred migratory birds feared dead in sudden storm in Raiganj

Raiganj: A sudden and severe storm struck Raiganj in North Dinajpur district on Sunday evening, leading to the death of over 100 migratory birds at the Kulik Bird Sanctuary and its surrounding areas. Species affected include Little Egrets and Night Herons, with many more injured. The storm, lasting approximately 30 minutes, also destroyed around a thousand nests, leaving numerous birds without shelter.

Environmentalists and local organisations are urging immediate action to rehabilitate the injured birds and restore the damaged habitats. The incident underscores the vulnerability of the sanctuary’s ecosystem to sudden natural events and the pressing need for comprehensive conservation efforts.

The Kulik Bird Sanctuary, renowned as the second-largest bird sanctuary in Asia, annually hosts approximately 90,000 to 100,000 migratory birds from South and Southeast Asia, including Cormorants, Open-billed Storks, Herons and Night Herons.

While most migratory birds arrive late May and leave sanctuary between November and December, a significant number of Little Egrets and Night Herons reside permanently in the sanctuary and nearby areas such as Milapapra, Arabinda Pally and Tulsitola.

Gautam Tantia, Secretary of Uttar Dinajpur People’s For Animals, reported: “We have information that more than a hundred migratory birds died in the storm that lashed Raiganj and its adjoining areas on Sunday evening. Many were injured. We have initiated steps to bring this to the notice of the officials of Raiganj Kulik Bird Sanctuary for their treatment soon.”

Bhupen Biswakarma, Divisional Forest Officer of Raiganj Social Forestry Division, acknowledged the calamity, stating: “It was a sudden natural calamity which struck the young birds. Our employees are looking for the injured birds, and they are being treated properly.”