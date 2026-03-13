Over half of CU faculty posts vacant; Recruitment advertisement expected

Kolkata: More than half of the sanctioned faculty posts at Calcutta University (CU) are vacant, with 386 teachers against 874 sanctioned posts, leaving 488 posts, or 55.83 per cent, unfilled.



The university administration said the recruitment process will begin soon and advertisements may be issued next week.

Arts and Humanities has the highest vacancy rate, with 102 teachers against 251 sanctioned posts, leaving 149 vacancies (59.36%). The Science faculty accounts for the largest number of vacancies, with 162 teachers against 369 sanctioned posts, leaving 207 vacancies (56.10%).

In the Education, Journalism and Library Science faculty, 16 of 35 sanctioned posts are filled, leaving 19 vacancies (54.29%). The Fine Arts, Music and Home Science faculty has 12 teachers against 26 posts, leaving 14 vacancies (53.85%). The Technology faculty has 76 teachers against 159 sanctioned posts, leaving 83 vacancies (52.20%). The Commerce, Social Welfare and Business Management faculty has 18 teachers against 34 posts, leaving 16 vacancies (47.06%).

Atmospheric Science has no teacher against four sanctioned posts, while Marine Science has one against nine. Business Management has one teacher against 12 sanctioned posts, Journalism and Mass Communication one against six, and CRNN one against four.

In Arts and Humanities, South and Southeast Asian Studies has one teacher against nine sanctioned posts. Comparative Indian Language and Literature has two teachers against five, Pali two against eight, and Modern Languages two against six.

Several large departments are also operating below sanctioned strength. Chemistry has 19 teachers (out of 47) and Botany 12 (out of 30). Applied Mathematics has nine (out of 25) and Pure Mathematics seven (out of 19). Zoology has 10 (out of 23) and Agriculture six (out of 19). In Arts and Humanities, History has eight (out of 25) and Philosophy six (out of 21). In the Technology faculty, Computer Science and Engineering have six (out of 16) and Chemical Technology seven (out of 18).

University sources said recruitment has not taken place in some departments for years. In some departments the last appointments were made in 2001 and in others in 2007. In several departments teaching continues with the help of guest lecturers.

Sanatan Chattopadhyay, president of the Calcutta University Teachers’ Association, said the prolonged shortage was affecting the institution’s academic standing. “If this continues, CU risks losing the academic reputation it built over many years. A shortage of teachers also means fewer researchers and a decline in both the number and quality of research publications,” he said.

Vice-Chancellor Ashutosh Ghosh said recruitment had been delayed due to legal and procedural complications related to changes in reservation categories, which required revision of roster points. “Once the roster points are finalised, the advertisement will be issued,” he said.