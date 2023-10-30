‘Over a lakh users register with Yatri Sathi during Durga Puja’

Kolkata: The Yatri Sathi app is increasingly gaining popularity among users in the city since its official launch by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on October 16.



The total number of registered users increased from a total of 5,39,535 till October 15 to 6,40,786 till October 26, recording an increase of 1,01,251 users in eleven days.

The pilot project for the app was launched in July this year, initially at Howrah station and Airport.

Currently, Yatri Sathi has a presence in five locations, including Airport, Howrah station, Santragachi, Sealdah and Kolkata Station. The app was designed to benefit both drivers and customers, striking a harmonious balance. By integrating government-mandated fares, implementing a zero-commission policy, and enabling instant and direct payments, drivers can earn more while customers pay less.

A research scholar Chottrum D Sherpa, who was travelling from Howrah station to Jadavpur said that the app had some technical glitches but she was impressed with the option wherein she could report a driver for asking additional money over the mentioned charges. The app gained further popularity during Durga Puja. From October 16 to October 26, the drivers’ earnings through the app increased by Rs 1,97,92,562. Till October 15, the total earning was Rs 10,84,33,237 and after Durga Puja, on October 26, the earnings had risen to Rs 12,82,25,799. The total number of completed trips from October 16 to October 26 was 69,553.

The number of registered drivers has also increased from 22,014 (as recorded till October 15) to 23, 238 drivers (till October 26). The general secretary of Bengal Taxi Association Asim Bose had applauded the initiative taken by the state by providing an app which would be beneficial to the drivers as well as passengers. The lower commission rates of the app compared to most private app cabs has been a particularly attractive deal for the yellow taxi and luxury taxi drivers, who have repeatedly complained of being charged 20-30 per cent commission on respective rides.

The yellow taxi drivers said that the app is particularly popular amongst users from Howrah, Sealdah and Airport but they are still having to compete with the lower prices being offered at some of the private owner app cab companies.

A yellow taxi driver said that during Durga Puja, income came mostly from privately booked rides but they also saw slight increase in bookings from the app as well. Earlier, Bose had pointed out one of the biggest obstacles to the app being the absence of smartphones amongst many yellow taxi drivers. There are some discussions going on in the department on how this problem can be rectified, a source said.