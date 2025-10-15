Over 9K dengue cases reported, CS holds meet with DMs, CMoHs

Kolkata: Over 9,000 dengue cases have been reported across Bengal this year so far, with Murshidabad contributing the highest number of cases. The state government has already directed the chief medical officer of health (CMoH) in the districts to intensify the anti-dengue drive in the next couple of months.

Chief Secratary Manoj Pant recently held a virtual meeting with the District Magistrates and CMoHs of various districts, spelling out certain guidelines.

According to sources, the CMoHs expressed concern during the meeting that various Central government offices and some individuals did not allow local administrations to carry out anti-dengue drives inside their premises.

In several cases, houses remained locked, preventing the drives from being conducted.

It was also learnt that the Chief Secretary has directed to undertake meetings with Central government offices and the officials so that an anti-dengue drive could be carried out.

According to data, Murshidabad has recorded the highest number of dengue cases so far this year, followed by North 24-Parganas, Hooghly, Kolkata and Malda.

It is suspected that due to the repeated spells of rainfall before and during puja might have triggered the spike. The Health experts have, however, pointed out that dengue cases will subside as the temperature will go down. The state Health department has also sent specific directives to all the CMoHs in this regard. A micro-plan is being chalked out to reduce the cases. There are plans to operate drones in various places, a Health department source said.

Bengal had seen a surge in dengue cases during May-June this year, with several South Bengal districts registering more than 200 cases each.

The disease has a seasonal pattern that shows an increasing trend with the onset of monsoon and peaks after the season. The heavy rain in the last few weeks has caused waterlogging in various places. Mosquito larvae have also been found in drains, abandoned houses or garbage, especially in urban areas, an official said.