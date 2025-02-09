Over 9.84L students from 9,145 schools to appear for Madhyamik exam today

Kolkata: The Madhyamik examinations for this year are set to commence today, with a total of 9,84,753 students from 9,145 schools appearing across the state. The examinations will be held at 2,683 centres.

This year, the number of candidates has increased by nearly 62,000 compared to last year’s 9,22,636. The total examinees include 4,28,803 male and 5,55,950 female students. However, the final count saw a slight rise after a court-ordered reopening of the enrolment portal. Of the 181 deprived candidates from 136 schools who applied, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) issued admit cards to over 150 at the last moment.

Education minister Bratya Basu assured students of a smooth exam process, saying: “Take the exam with confidence and peace of mind. The Chief Minister (CM) and the administration fully support you. The Board has taken measures to prevent question leaks. The state government, the administration and most importantly, the blessings, affection and best wishes of the CM are fully with you.” The exams will run from 10:45 am to 2 pm, with question papers distributed at 10:45 am and writing starting at 11 am. On the first day, students can enter from 9:30 am, while on subsequent days, entry will begin at 10 am. The WBBSE has introduced stringent security measures, including unique serial numbers on question papers. Additional security features have been added, similar to last year. Students are strictly prohibited from carrying smart or electronic devices and anyone found in possession will have their entire exams cancelled.

Invigilators have been instructed to enforce these rules strictly. To prevent any malpractice, teaching and non-teaching staff are also barred from carrying mobile phones or any electronic gadgets from 9 am to 4 pm on exam days. Guardians will not be allowed inside the centres and police will frisk any adult attempting entry. Special vigilance measures are in place, particularly in Malda district, where two additional venue supervisors will be deployed at each main venue.

Addressing the need for extra caution in Malda, minister Basu stated: “Since the gang who leaked questions was caught in Malda last year, we need to be extra vigilant there.”

The WBBSE control rooms have been operational 24/7 since February 7 and will remain active until the exams conclude on February 22. The helpline numbers are 033-23213813, 033-23372282, and 033-23592277. The Kolkata Police has set up a dedicated helpline for students, available at 9432610039.

To ensure student safety in areas prone to elephant incursions, the state administration has taken preventive measures. The West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) will run nine special buses and two exam-special trams on key Kolkata routes at 9 am and 2:15 pm. Traffic restrictions have been imposed across Kolkata to prevent congestion. Goods vehicles will be restricted from 6 am to 12 pm, except for emergency transport. Traffic may also be diverted, regulated, or restricted around exam centres.