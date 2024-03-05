‘Over 9,000 ration cards invalidated since April, 2023 in Jalpaiguri’

Jalpaiguri: The state Food & Supply department has implemented various measures, including the introduction of e-pos machines, to ensure transparent distribution of ration items. About 9,684 ration cards have been identified and invalidated in the district since April, 2023.



The district Food department initiated the installation of an electronic processing system (e-pos) to curb fraudulent activities. Initially implemented as a pilot project in 70 ration dealer shops, the e-pos machines were later distributed to all dealers in the middle of 2022.

Subhashis Bain, Sub-Division Food Controller of Jalpaiguri Sadar, stated: “The cancellation of such ration cards will only be facilitated after the full implementation of the e-pos machines in all ration dealer shops.

So far, 2,389 ration cards have been cancelled in Rajganj Block, 1,788 in Matiali and 1,333 in Dhupguri Block. Cancellations have also occurred in other blocks, surpassing a thousand cards. This process will continue.”

With the e-pos machines, there were instances where an individual possessed cards in two locations, enabling them to collect ration from both places. However, the e-pos machine requires a thumb impression, linked with the Aadhaar card, eliminating the possibility of dual benefits. Consequently, the duplicate card is cancelled.

Another issue arose when family members continued to use a deceased beneficiary’s card without cancelling it. Due to the biometric authentication required for ration collection, the deceased person’s card has been cancelled.

Overall, 9,684 cards have been cancelled since April 2023 through these efforts.