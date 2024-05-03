Over 86% ‘Children with Special Need’ pass Madhyamik

Kolkata: Children With Special Needs (CWSN) performed well in the Madhyamik 2024 with a success rate of 86.90 per cent.



“This proves that the urge for education is universally present among all school-goers” the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education stated on Thursday.

The result of the Madhyamik was announced on Thursday. A total of 9,12,598 candidates appeared. Exams were conducted in seven compulsory subjects, 12 first languages, three second languages and 47 optional elective subjects. Out of the total number of candidates, 7,65,252 were successful while the results of two were withheld, 46 candidates’ exams were cancelled and 81 were exonerated.

Out of the total number of candidates, 962 CWSN candidates appeared for the examination. According to the data provided by the Board, 192 visually impaired candidates — 101 male and 91 female — 184 with hearing impairment — 94 male and 90 female — and 586 Orthopedic Physically Handicapped (OPH) candidates — 353 male and 233 female.

Out of 192 visually-impaired candidates, 182 were successful candidates out of which 99 were boys and 83 were girls. Out of 184 candidates with hearing impairment, 141 were successful candidates and out of 586 OPH candidates, 539 candidates were successful.

The visually impaired students were allowed one amanuensis (one substitute when required) during the examination and were allowed 45 minutes extra time. The examination centres were requested to make provision for examinees suffering from Thalassaemia and those who are wheelchair-bound to take their examination on the ground floor. Orthopaedically handicapped examinees were allotted examination centres

with ramps.