Over 8,500 candidates recommended for asst profs, librarian posts

Kolkata: The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) has recommended over 8,500 candidates for assistant professor and librarian positions in around 450 government-aided colleges over the past decade.

The most recent recruitment notification for assistant professors in state-aided colleges was issued on December 31, 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, interviews for the 33,000 applicants commenced only in January 2022. This process is nearing completion, with only a few subject panels remaining out of the 44. These panels will expire in the coming months after completing their one-year validity. A WBCSC official confirmed that out of 1,141 assistant professor vacancies, 1,031 candidates were recommended for the 2023-2024 academic year. Furthermore, the commission recently released the provisional merit panel for librarian positions, following a recruitment notification in 2024. The counselling process for 35 candidates against 35 vacancies has been completed, with recommendation letters expected to be dispatched soon.

Since 2014, the commission has completed seven recruitment processes, recommending a total of 8,662 candidates. In 2014-2015, 1,907 candidates were recommended for 2,261 vacancies, while in 2016-2017, 3,260 candidates were also recommended for 3,864 vacancies. In 2018-2019, 106 candidates were chosen for librarian posts, and another 2,272 were recommended in 2021-2022. The 2019 Librarian recruitment process led to 51 candidates being recommended for 51 vacancies in 2022-2023.

The pandemic caused a temporary slowdown in recruitment, which resumed in 2022. Looking ahead, the WBCSC official indicated that a new assistant professor recruitment notification could be issued this year. “After the one-year validity of the remaining subjects expires, we expect to initiate the next recruitment process by 2025,” added the official.