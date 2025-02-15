Over 83L students to get more eggs in mid-day meals until March

Kolkata: Students from pre-primary to Class VIII in government-run schools across the state will now get two extra eggs per week with their mid-day meals until March 31. This is in addition to the one egg they receive every week.

The Office of the Project Director, Cooked Mid-Day Meal Programme (now PM Poshan), under the state School Education Department, recently issued a directive outlining the initiative. The notification states that Rs 8 per student has been allocated for 11 days. This is to provide supplementary nutrition to 85,93,783 students under the scheme. District authorities have been instructed to serve one extra egg twice a week, in addition to the existing provision of one egg per week. A total of Rs 75.62 crore has been approved.

The directive specifies that the required funds will be drawn from the unspent balance of the cooking cost at the district-level from the third quarter of the 2024-25 financial year. Additionally, no separate limit will be sanctioned through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS), and the fourth-quarter cooking cost allotment must not be used for this programme.