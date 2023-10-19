Over 7L footfall recorded in North-South Metro Corridor

: On Tritiya, Metro Railway recorded more than seven lakh footfall in North-South Metro Corridor which connects Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash on Wednesday. According to an official, the maximum passenger count was recorded at Dum Dum Metro Station.

The North-South Metro recorded a total footfall of 7,06,657 on October 17. According to the Metro Railway statement, last year the seven-lakh mark was crossed on Sasthi (October 1). On that day, a total of 7,24,900 passengers had travelled in the Metro.

Out of 7,06,657 footfall recorded by Metro officials, the maximum passenger count of 75,340 was recorded at Dum Dum, followed by Esplanade Metro Station which recorded 54,821 passenger count, Rabindra Sadan recorded 44,545 and a total of 43,871 passenger count was recorded at Kalighat Metro Station. A total of 288 services were plied in the mentioned Metro corridor on Tuesday.

Metro Railway will be running night-long service on Saptami, Ashtami and Navami in the North-South Corridor, while services will be available till midnight in East-West Corridor. Additional staff will be deployed at various stations and additional counters will be opened at Dakshineswar, Dum Dum, Sovabazar-Sutanuti, Kalighat, Rabindra Sarobar and Gitanjali Metro stations.

The East-West Metro Corridor, which as of now connects Sealdah with Salt Lake Sector V, will have services till midnight during the mentioned duration. Meanwhile, the Metro officials have announced special Metro services for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup matches which are going to be played at Eden Gardens on October 31, November 5, November 11 and 16.