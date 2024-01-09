‘Over 779 children rescued by Eastern Railway’s RPF in 2023’

Kolkata: Under operation ‘Nanhe Faristey’ of Eastern Railway’s Railway Protection Force (RPF), over 779 children have been rescued and reunited with their families or transferred to the Child Welfare Committee for rehabilitation in 2023.



Eastern Railway on Tuesday shared a list of data on the actions taken by RPF under various missions and operations in the year 2023. They shared that amongst 779 children who were rescued, 423 were boys and 356 were girls. Meanwhile, 66 women were rescued by the women RPF team.

Under Mission ‘Rail Suraksha’, at least 146 cases were detected resulting in arrests of 504 people and recovery of Railway materials and consignments worth Rs 49,29,099. Meanwhile, under ‘Jeevan Raksha’ lives of 61 passengers involved in accidents while board or de-boarding, suicide attempts and trespassing incidents were saved by the RPF.

Furthermore, 71,341 people were prosecuted by RPF and a fine totaling to Rs 2.45 crore was imposed while addressing various violations under the Railways Act. Notable cases, according to officials, included action taken against ticket touts, unauthorised entry, unauthorised hawkers and chain pulling incidents.

“The RPF’s proactive approach resulted in the arrest of 444 criminals involved in passenger-related crimes such as theft, snatching, robbery, dacoity, drugging, pickpocketing, and crimes against women passengers. These individuals were handed over to the Government Railway Police, Local Police, and other Law Enforcement Agencies,” Eastern Railway stated.