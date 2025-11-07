Over 63K children receive free treatment under Bengal’s ‘Sishu Sathi’ scheme

Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee government has provided free treatment to over 63,000 children suffering from congenital heart diseases and other ailments under the “Sishu Sathi” scheme, spending more than Rs 300 crore since its launch in 2013.

Announcing this on X, the Chief Minister said that the Bengal government remains committed to ensuring quality healthcare for every child.

The scheme, which covers congenital heart defects, cleft lip/palate, clubfoot, and neural tube defects, offers surgeries free of cost in government and select private hospitals.

Officials said it has significantly reduced infant mortality, with Banerjee allocating emergency funds after the Centre withdrew financial support.