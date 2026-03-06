Over 600 arrested in Kolkata during Dol, Holi

Kolkata: Kolkata Police arrested more than 600 people across the city on the days of Dol Yatra and Holi for disorderly conduct.



According to police, 330 people were arrested on Dol Yatra, while another 277 were nabbed on the day of Holi. Police also seized around 37 litres of illegal liquor during the operations.

Sources said traffic police prosecuted more than 2,000 motorists for violating traffic rules on Tuesday and Wednesday, including around 100 drivers booked for driving under the influence of alcohol. However, compared with previous years, the number of errant motorists, including two-wheeler riders, was relatively lower.

Around 4,000 police personnel were deployed across the city on Tuesday and Wednesday to prevent untoward incidents. In addition, hundreds of police pickets were set up across the city, including in sensitive areas, to maintain law and order.

Around 40 Heavy Radio Flying Squads (HRFS) were stationed at strategic locations, while multiple Quick Response Teams (QRTs) remained on standby. About 62 Police Control Room (PCR) vans patrolled the city round the clock.

The all-women police team ‘The Winners’ was deployed at shopping malls and other locations frequented by families during the holidays. Several senior Kolkata Police officers, including Joint Commissioners of Police and Deputy Commissioners, were also on the roads supervising the security arrangements.