Over 5L people visit Duare Sarkar camps across state

Kolkata: The third day of the 7th edition of Duare Sarkar (government at doorstep) saw a footfall of nearly 5.18 lakh people at 8,930 camps held across the state. Duare Sarkar kicked off from Friday with around 8,931 camps being held.



South 24-Parganas witnessed the highest footfall of 86,752 people on Sunday followed by Murshidabad that was attended by 70,763 people and Nadia with 48,556 people. However, the highest number of camps 1,178 was held in North 24-Parganas which was attended by

39,215 people.

A total of 97,873 camps will be held in this edition. The Bengal government has so far carried out 5,64,170 camps till the last edition of Duare Sarkar. The state has so far given services worth over Rs 7.20 crore under this programme.

Four new schemes have been included — old age pension of the Women and Child Development and Social Welfare department, registration of migrant workers under state Labour department, registration in Udyam portal and enlistment of weavers and artisans both under MSME & Textiles department.The programme will continue till September 30.

In the first phase, applications will be received from the beneficiaries between September 1 and 16 while in the second phase, between September 18-30, service delivery camps will be held.