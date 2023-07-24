‘Over 5K Self Help Groups formed in 2022-23 fiscal’

Kolkata: The state Panchayats and Rural Development (P&RD) department’s special thrust on the formation of elderly SHG (Self Help Group) has contributed to the formation of 5,312 groups in the financial year 2022-23 which is far ahead of the 4,000 target mandated by National Mission Management Unit (NMMU).



“A lot of women have aged since they formed the SHG and quite naturally they cannot match the nature of work that other group members lower than their age perform. However, we felt that they should be engaged in work so that their mental health remains in good condition as they execute group activities that involve lesser physical labour. Moreover, in many families, there is the urgency of earning livelihood for elderly persons too. They also feel happy earning some money that they can spend for buying things like toys and toffee for their grandchildren,” a senior official of the P& RD department said.

The formation of elderly SHGs has been going on for the last three to four years but has gained momentum since the 2022-23 fiscal with the state fixing targets and progressing in achieving the same.

“From the last financial year we are forming special elderly groups with a female-male ratio of 60:40. Persons having a minimum age of 55 years can join elderly SHGs,“ the official added.

East Midnapore has formed 918 SHGs in the last fiscal, surpassing the target of 725. Howrah is second in this list having formed 787 SHGs, the target being 200. Birbhum is the third district in this list having formed 580 SHGs against a target of 490.

Districts like Hooghly, Murshidabad, North 24-Parganas and East Burdwan have also formed elderly SHGs above target in the 2022-23 fiscal.

In the ongoing financial year 2023-24, 334 elderly SHGs have already been formed in the first quarter with 3279 members in these groups. The target set for this year by the state is 3339.

Presently a lot of these elderly SHGs are doing activities like mushroom cultivation, packaging masala, making pickles, handicrafts etc.

Some elderly SHGs are saving and during the last Puja, they have bought gifts/clothes for themselves and cakes during Christmas. They also go for small tours which refresh their minds.

West Bengal State Rural Livelihood Mission (WBSRLM) popularly known as Anadadhara under the P&RD department since 2012 has been working for the institutionalisation of SHGs, capacity building, and credit linkage.

Up to March 2023, a record 1.09 crore women have been mobilised in 1068679 SHGs under Anandadhara as per NRLM (National Rural Livelihood Mission) portal.