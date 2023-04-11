Over 58L attend more than 90k Duare Sarkar camps till Monday

KOLKATA: Over 58 lakh people have turned up at 94,377 camps of Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) held across the state till Monday since April 1. Buoyed by the enormous turnout and the huge number of applications pouring in at the camps, the state government announced extension of delivery of services till April 30. Earlier, delivery of services was scheduled till April 20.



The highest number of applications 1117287 have come in connection with Bina Mulya Samajik Suraksha Yojna (BMSSY) scheme – a comprehensive social security scheme for unorganised workers, followed by Lakshmir Bhandar with 591148 and Swasthya Sathi with 342318. Aikyashree scheme saw over 2.27 lakh applications while Kanyashree applications were over 1.33 lakh.

The total number of applications submitted till April 9 has been 3202002 among which 77 per cent that amounts to 2466384 have already been disposed. Another 2446512 applications have been approved.

On Monday (April 10) 15589 camps were held across the state and over 10.19 lakh people turned up in these camps.

The highest number of visitors over 11.6 lakh have been reported from South 24-Parganas followed by Murshidabad where over 7.36 lakhs attended and Nadia where the turn out has been over 4.72 lakhs.

North 24-Parganas saw attendance of over 4 lakhs people while East Midnapore witnessed over 3 lakhs people .

The widow pension scheme, the Bhabisyat Credit Card -introduced for the first time in the current edition of Duare Sarkar along with Medhashree – scholarship for OBC students also witnessed excellent response at the Duare Sarakar camps.

The camps for submission of applications was over today (April 10) and from April 11, camps will be held for service delivery. All services to eligible applicants will be delivered by April 30.