Over 5.67L people attend camps across Bengal on day one

Kolkata: The first day of the 9th edition of Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) saw a footfall of over 5.67 lakh people at 13,922 camps held a cross the state.

Benefits associated with 37 government schemes are being delivered through camp mode at the block level. The highest attendance of 65,933 persons was registered from Murshidabad district where 1083 camps were held followed by South 24-Parganas where 63,841 people visited 1,544 camps. Nadia witnessed a footfall of 50,872 with 855 camps being held.

When it comes to the number of camps being held, North 24-Parganas topped the list with 1,609 camps which saw a footfall of 50,749 people. South 24-Parganas was second on this list by hosting 1,544 camps.

Among the districts in North Bengal, Cooch Behar hosted the highest number of 830 camps registering a footfall of 19,226 persons. Kolkata witnessed 69 camps which were attended by 6,463 persons.

The camps will be held till February 1, and applications will be received for the various schemes. The applications will be scanned till February 28 and accordingly, services will be delivered.

As per directions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the latest edition will witness camps in those areas which haven’t hosted camps in earlier editions with a focus on remote areas. “The aim is to reach out to every single doorstep with the social schemes of the state government,” said a senior Nabanna official.

There are facilities for drinking water in every single camp along with a ‘She‘ corner for pregnant mothers.