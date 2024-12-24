Over 54K motorists prosecuted in last 5 days

Kolkata: Kolkata Police in the past five days have prosecuted more than 54,000 motorists for violation of traffic norms.

According to sources, keeping the rush during the festive season in mind, Kolkata Traffic Police had started a special drive against the errant motorists well ahead.

According to data of the Kolkata Traffic Police, on December 20, 12163 motorists were prosecuted, including 52 persons for drunken driving. On December 23 and 24 the figures went down a bit with 10846 and 9766 motorists prosecuted for traffic rules violation. The figure again jumped to 12990 on Monday while 8655 motorists were prosecuted till evening on Tuesday. Till Tuesday evening, 257 motorists were arrested and prosecuted for drunken driving while 8817 motorists were booked for signal violation. This apart, 2297 motorists were prosecuted for over speeding while 612 motorists were booked for rash driving. These apart, 198 motorists were prosecuted for using mobile phones and earphones.While acting against the errant two-wheeler riders, police have prosecuted 5023 persons for not wearing helmets and 704 persons for triple riding in the past five days.

Apart from the mentioned offences, police have prosecuted 35780 motorists for violation of several other traffic norms.