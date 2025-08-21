Over 50L participate in APAS in 15 days, 9K+ camps held statewide

Kolkata: The Bengal government’s ‘Amader Para, Amader Samadhan’ (APAS) initiative has achieved an unprecedented milestone with over 50 lakh citizens participating across the state in just 15 days since its launch.

Over 9,000 camps have already been held across the state, bearing testimony to the transformative power of grassroots democracy under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The phenomenal response has exceeded all expectations, with the Rs 8,000 crore-plus programme witnessing an average of over 3.33 lakh daily participants, showcasing the people’s unwavering trust in this revolutionary approach to governance.

The initiative, which allocates Rs 10 lakh per booth across over 80,000 polling booths, has become a beacon of hope for communities seeking direct participation in their development journey.

Taking to X, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) celebrated this historic achievement, posting: “In just 15 days, Amader Para, Amader Samadhan has brought together over 50 lakh+ citizens across 8,500 camps, setting a new milestone in participatory governance. Under the leadership of Hon’ble CM @MamataOfficial, this initiative has shown that development is not only about infrastructure but about dignity and placing people’s voices at the centre of decision-making.”

“The initiative’s ability to mobilise 50 lakh citizens within such a short timeframe demonstrates the deep-rooted democratic spirit of Bengal and the people’s confidence in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s commitment to inclusive development,” said a senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader.

The state has set a target of organising 27,000 camps across the state by November 3, excluding Sundays, public holidays, and festival breaks.