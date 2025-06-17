Over 500 workers from Cong, BJP & CPI(M) join Trinamool

Malda: In a major political shift, over 500 workers from the Congress, CPI(M) and the BJP joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the Hamidpur region of the Mothabari Assembly Constituency. The event, organised by the Hamidpur TMC Regional Committee, also saw the inauguration of a new party office.

The induction ceremony was held in the Tofi area and was attended by Mothabari MLA and Minister of State for North Bengal Development, Waterways and Irrigation, Sabina Yeasmin. Alongside TMC’s Mothabari block president Firoz Sheikh and other party leaders, the minister welcomed the new members by handing them the party flag. Defectors cited neglect and lack of respect in their former parties as reasons for their switch, expressing confidence in the

developmental vision of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. They emphasised that joining the TMC would allow them to contribute more effectively to public service.

Minister Sabina Yeasmin welcomed the newcomers, stating: “Together, we will work for the progress of Mothabari.

People have faith in the leadership and development brought by our Chief Minister.” She also laid foundation stones for a high-mast light and several projects at the local Eidgah, reaffirming the TMC’s commitment to grassroots development.