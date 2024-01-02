‘Over 500 students took part in job fairs in last two years’

Kolkata: A degree college in Kolkata is taking significant strides to offer a scope of jobs to students through industry-academia collaboration. The Sammilani Mahavidyalaya has been providing internships and in some cases jobs in various industries through hosting of job fairs.



The job fair is open to students from other colleges too.

The college has been hosting such job fairs for the last two years and a dozen-odd companies have been coming and conducting interviews of the students. Based on the interview, these companies are offering internships and in some cases jobs too.

“There is scope of placement for students through campus interviews at the university level. Now, we are offering a similar scope at the college level. Lack of placement often results in depression creeping among young minds. So, we have been roping in industries for hosting job fairs,” a senior administrative official of the college said.

A teacher associated with the placement cell of the college said that the move is aimed at placing meritorious students in deserving jobs.

In the year 2022-23, companies like TCS, IPAC, financial institutions and automobile manufacturing companies had turned up during the job fair.

More than 500 students have taken part in the job fair in the last two years. Students from 12 colleges, including Bethune College, Asutosh College, New Alipore College to name a few participated.

In 2021-22, 306 students from various colleges participated among whom 13 got placement and 84 bagged internships. In 2022-23, 252 students took part and 16 got placement while 88 got internship offers.

The monthly salary of the students varies between Rs 9000 to Rs 30000 per month. Students who have completed their sixth semester or are pursuing it are eligible to participate in the job fair.