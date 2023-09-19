Over 500 head teachers receive ‘leadership training’

Kolkata: More than 500 heads of institutions (HOI) of higher secondary schools across the state have already received training on leadership management from the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C) Joka.



The two-day training programme in batches arranged by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has begun from June. WBCHSE is getting financial support from the Samagra Shiksha Mission under the state School Education department for the programme.

“Training has already been imparted in four batches, the last of which was held this weekend — Saturday and Sunday in which 235 heads of institutions (HOIs) took part. The training is residential,” a senior official of the state School Education department said.

The target is to impart training to 2,000 HOIs of schools which are affiliated to the Council. The schools have been chosen based on their respective performances in the Higher Secondary Examinations in the past few years.

According to an official, the objective is to equip the participants with the necessary techniques, skills and strategies to enhance their leadership and management skills which in turn could make them even more productive in their day-to-day work.

“Headteachers of the educational institutions have to look not only at the academics but also at the administration and management of the schools,” the official added.